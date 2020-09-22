From the Publisher: Thanks for the Ride!

By the time you read this, I will have officially called it a career at BioProcess International. Over 18 years — where did the time go? In many ways it feels wrong to be writing this — too soon, with too much still to do. But deep down, I know the timing is right. Professionally, it’s time to turn the reins over to the competent, experienced, and tireless staff you already know — either personally or through the pages of BioProcess International — and provide them with the opportunity to take your favorite industry publication to the next level. Personally, I have been in the life-science publishing business for over 24 years. And although I have enjoyed every minute on the job, it’s time to try something new.

But what a ride! How often can you be a part of starting a business from scratch; pouring in blood, sweat, and tears; not knowing if you will survive the legal challenges (a story for another time), if the market will accept your vision, if you will be able to deliver on the promises made, or how long it will last. Sound familiar? I bet it does to many of you.

I want to thank BPI’s readers — the industry’s thought leaders and innovators — for allowing me to sit in the room with you, inviting me into your conversations, sharing your brilliance, ideas, and visions to ensure that the pages of BioProcess International reflect the message the industry needs the most. Never settle and never accept what is only good enough. Your tireless work ethic has inspired us to keep learning and be constantly aware of what is new and transformative so that we can continue to support your processes.

I’d also like to thank all our supplier partners for continuing to provide BioProcess International with their support and loyalty over so many years. I’ll never forget those prelaunch sales calls in 2002. No product, no history, no guarantees — yet people like Gus Salem and industry-leading companies all said, “Count us in!” BioProcess International wouldn’t be here without you.

I’d like to send a special thank you to Ralph Vitaro (publisher and president of Drug Development & Delivery) for getting me into this crazy business. His mentoring and faith in me provided the foundation I needed to be successful. And thank you to my family. I couldn’t have done any of this without their support, patience and understanding.

Finally, I would like to thank the entire BioProcess International staff for their support, work ethic, and friendship: the publication’s cofounders of course (who risked everything to start this business) and all the people you currently know and work with, as well as those who work behind the curtain to ensure that every word of every page of every issue provides you with information you can use to discover, develop, and deliver the therapies and treatments that will treat, heal, cure, or repair and make the world a little better.

It has been my pleasure to be a small part of the BPI family. I cherish all the memories and look forward to continuing the friendships I have been fortunate enough to have made over the course of this journey. BioProcess International will continue to thrive — I’m just happy I was able to hitch a ride.



Brian Caine

BPI Publisher, 2002-2020