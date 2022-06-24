June 2022: From the Editor

Although somewhat of an arbitrary practice, celebrating an anniversary milestone offers a chance for useful and productive reflections. Events of the past couple of years placed a number of projects on hold — especially some that we wanted to launch at in-person events. But finally, coming this month, we are introducing the BPI Best Places to Work in Biotech awards. In the midst of celebrating the publication’s 20-year anniversary, and given the current job market, we feel that this is an ideal time to highlight the companies that are getting it right. Which ones are best sustaining business while meeting the needs of (and attracting) new employees?

The 10 award categories are listed below, and soon you’ll see full details online. We will award the winning company in each category and identify the overall top-10 companies based on the final scores. Finalists will be announced in August, and we’ll celebrate the award winners in our September issue (and at the BWB event in Boston).

Sustainability: To what extent does a company incorporate or work to incorporate and support sustainable business and/or manufacturing operations?

Benefits: Does a company offer competitive personal benefits that contribute toward a respectful working environment in which its workers can thrive?

Company Health: Is a company’s mission statement well-defined, realistic, and part of its day-to-day practice?

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: How well does a company foster appreciation for diversity in hiring practices and career development? How diverse is its corporate structure? How well does a company attract a diverse talent pool?

Overall Culture: Do employees feel trusted, valued, and cared for? Does their work atmosphere provide adequate flexibility to help them maintain a healthy work–life balance?

Pathway for Individual Growth: How well can employees work with management to create their own opportunities for growth in line with the company’s stated mission? Can employees make full use of their talents and training?

Scientific Leadership: How many and what kinds of patents and products has a company produced? Are employees encouraged to think “outside the box” and innovate in ways that benefit science and medicine around the world?

Integrity: Does the public corporate image conveyed in press releases, presentations, and on the company’s website match with employees’ experiences of its corporate culture? Do the company’s approaches foster governance integrity and innovation in operations as well as technology?

Collegiality: How well does a company promote collaboration and collegiality among employees within and across departments and disciplines? Do facility designs and workspaces offer informal meeting places, for example? Does the company sponsor social events — and if so, do staff members like the balance of such offerings with their work tasks?

Corporate Responsibility: Does corporate management’s mission support broader philanthropic needs, such as making products available for patients who cannot afford them and in developing parts of the world? Are environmental, social, and governance issues more than an afterthought?

Go online to https://www.bioprocessintl.com/bptw2022. We want to hear from you!