Biogen will use Gingko Bioworks’ mammalian cell programming platform to help advance its AAV-based vector manufacturing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gingko will provide Biogen with access to its cell programming capabilities and platform.

Gingko will use its bioengineering resources and biomanufacturing space to enhance Biogen’s AAV production titers in its gene therapy manufacturing processes.

Biogen will pay $5 million upfront, but Gingko has the potential to receive $115 million depending on research, development, and commercial milestones.

Biogen says that while AAV-based vectors carry the potential to treat different conditions and are used widely across the industry to develop gene therapies, the current manufacturing process is time-consuming and expensive, which makes it problematic to develop therapies for diseases that have large patient populations and require a high dose.

According to Biogen, Gingko will attempt to solve this challenge by using its mammalian cell programming platform (Bioworks4) to improve the efficacy of AAV-producing plasmid vectors and cell lines. In turn, potentially advancing Biogen’s novel gene therapies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Biogen as they aim to develop treatments that may potentially slow, halt or cure neurological and neurodegenerative diseases and seek to enhance the industry standard for AAV manufacturing,” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks.

“Synthetic biology is leveraging the power of living cells to develop the next generation of therapeutics, everything from CAR-T, to CRISPR and gene therapies, which we believe will have a material impact on the lives of many.”

This deal comes less than two weeks after Gingko Bioworks added large-scale protein capabilities outside the US through its acquisition of fungal platform technology firm Dutch DNA.