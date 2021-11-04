Bionova opens $25m single-use plant in Fremont

Bionova’s 2,000 L scale facility in Fremont, California marks a full transition to a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the bioservices firm.

In July 2020, Bionova broke ground on the $25 million Fremont facility with an aim to expand its protein, cell line, and process development services into the clinical and commercial manufacturing space.

Fifteen months on and the company has officially opened the plant with the first clinical supply run expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The plant is equipped with a 1,000 L Cytiva XDR upstream train and a 2,000 L Cytiva system will be added in Q3/2022 with a second 2,000 L system to follow as client demand dictates.

“At this stage for Bionova, it’s difficult to characterize global demand as being the main driver of interest in our new manufacturing capacity. Instead, we are seeing high interest from existing clients who have developed a high level of trust in our team and capabilities,” Bionova’s CEO Darren Head told BioProcess Insider.

“That, in turn, is creating confidence among other clients who have expressed interest in our production capabilities.”

While Head was unable to quote specific bookings, he said the first part of 2022 is “well-booked” and Bionova is “actively engaged in discussions for additional programs in 2022 and beyond.

“We still have room for more clinical runs in 2022 and encourage those who need capacity to contact us.”