Ukraine escalation, COVID drop off, cell and gene approvals, and sustainability efforts were the focus of the latest BioProcess Insider State of the Industry discussion at BPI Boston. Frank Orlowski, Director of Business Development at Latham Biopharm Group, Miriam Monge, Head of Marketing Fluid Management Technologies at Sartorius, and Joseph Scott, Vice President, Supply Chain at Avid Bioservices, sat down with BioProcess Insiderâ€™s Dan Stanton to discuss the geopolitical issues affecting the biomanufacturing space. In front of a full crowd…

