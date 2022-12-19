AGC Biologics and Gore have teamed up to improve downstream purification processes by using increased productivity of the Protein A step.

The collaboration between contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) AGC and W.L Gore & Associates (Gore) includes the entirety of GORE Protein Capture Devices with protein A, which the firm says advances productivity in Protein A purification.

“The goal of this collaboration is to combine the expertise of two industry leaders, enabling them to work together to optimize a long-standing challenge in the industry and better address customer drug development and manufacturing needs,” Bill Barret, product specialist at Gore told BioProcess Insider.

The GORE family will run alongside AGC’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) based CDMO services and the joint offering from both companies is available across multiple sites in AGC’s network.

“Technology is rapidly advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing today. It is an equalizer for streamlining downstream processes, reducing bottlenecks, and increasing productivity,” Kasper Møller, chief technology officer at AGC Biologics said.

“For developers working with AGC Biologics, these types of technical differentiators are extremely important and play a significant role in getting products to clinical and commercial stages as quickly as possible.”

According to the CDMO, by using GORE alongside its mAb-based services, biopharma firms can enable a full single-use downstream process. In turn, through increased productivity of the Protein A step, the company’s claim it can remove column bioburden from storage, decrease manufacturing footprint, and reduce costs for clinical and specific commercial production.

“Protein A is the first downstream step in the purification of antibody-based therapies. Gore has developed a high binding capacity, rapid cycle, low pressure drop membrane- based Protein A device that can be optimized for antibody-based therapeutics where high productivity is desired,” said Barret.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.