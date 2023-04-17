The acquisition of Cell Systems will advance AnaBios’ human tissue and cells portfolio and provide access to a range of tools, says firm.

Under the terms of the deal, of which financial details have not been disclosed, AnaBios will acquire Cell Systems, which is a human primary cell and cell culture media firm located in Kirkland, Washington.

AnaBios, a pre-clinical-focused firm that provides human tissue samplesand cells to the industry and academia, said the deal will “further enhance” its portfolio and support drug discovery and expertise through access to different tools.

“AnaBios is extremely excited to provide Cell Systems’ primary cells to researchers globally and further enhance the landscape of translational research,” said Andre Ghetti, CEO of AnaBios.

“By maximizing the synergies between our offerings and expertise and Cell System’s human primary cells and media, we will provide enhanced translational tools and reagents to academic, pharmaceutical and biotech researchers and optimize their research programs through enhanced human insights.”

Cell advantages

AnaBios said human primary cells and tissues can supply clinical data to up the success rate of drug development. Cell Systems has a wide variety of human primary cells, such as from the liver, kidney, brain, eye, endothelial cells, and lung, which it claimed has been influential in the assessment of COVID-19.

“Cell Systems has decades of experience supplying our highly-cited human primary cells to pharma/biotech companies and universities around the world that enable translational research using 2D and 3D models, microfluidic devices and in organ-chip technology. Our primary cells have been instrumental in research of the blood-brain-barrier, liver biology, kidney function, respiratory biology and much more,” said Jesse Damm, CEO of Cell Systems.

“AnaBios is the world leader in providing human-focused tissue samples, primary cells and services, so it makes perfect sense for our customers for Cell Systems and AnaBios to join forces.”