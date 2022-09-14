Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has acquired ValitaCell, an analytical technologies and product provider for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Under the terms of the deal, US-headquartered laboratory and automation firm Beckman Coulter Life Sciences — a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, which owns bioprocess vendors Cytiva and Pall — has bought Dublin-headquartered ValitaCell for an undisclosed fee.

ValitaCell has an aim of decreasing the cost of therapeutics and the time it takes to get to market. And according to ValitaCell, its ValitaTiter product offerings “outperforms” in terms of ease of use, speed, and various other advantages over what it describes as “tedious techniques”, like ELISA and HPLC.

The Irish firm’s technologies are patented throughout global markets and the ValitaCell has been recipient of several awards, including the Irish Pharmaceuitcal Awards’, InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn awards, and Pharma Start-up of the Year in 2017.

Beckman Coulter claims that it had partnered ValitaCell for a period of time before the acquisition.

“ValitaCell has a proven record for delivering innovative products and we are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Jerry Clifford, CEO of ValitaCell.

“We never take for granted what our advancements can do for patients while also reducing manual workflow burdens on laboratory staff. Together with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we will advance our shared ambition to accelerate and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biologics medicines to bring them to market faster.”

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ vice president and general manager of the biotechnology business unit, Jason Lanie said that ValitaCell’s portfolio of products will “complement” its existing and future product portfolio as it has been “designed with the same goal of providing cellular analysis while decreasing the risk of errors.”

ValitaCell’s facilities in Dublin and Galway, Ireland will remain operational but is expected to expand in response to business demand.