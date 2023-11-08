BioNTech has acquired mRNA delivery technology firm AexeRNA as it continues to look for bolt-on acquisition opportunities.

A BioNTech spokesperson told BioProcess Insider: “We can confirm we acquired AexeRNA. The terms of the acquisition agreement were not disclosed [and] the company is focused on messenger RNA (mRNA) delivery technologies. The acquisition is consistent with BioNTech’s continued investment in and evaluation of novel mRNA delivery technologies both generated at BioNTech and accessed through collaborations and agreements.”

AexeRNA Therapeutics describes itself on LinkedIn as a company “developing mRNA therapeutics utilizing its proprietary next generation programmable and highly potent Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) nucleic acid delivery system.

This aexLNP system was developed at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and George Mason University in Virgina. Furthermore, AexeRNA co-founder, Drew Weismann received the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his and Katalin Karikó’s discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that supported the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

BioNTech became a household name through its second collaboration with Pfizer after the success of BNT162b2 (Comirnaty), which was the first messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use approval in December 2020.

Since then, the Germany-based firm has invested in cell therapies, various antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and of course, expanding its mRNA presence and use beyond COVID-19.

M&A Activity

Prior to this acquisition, the firm bought InstaDeep, a technology firm focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in January. During its Q3 financial call, Ryan Richardson, chief strategy officer at BioNTech told shareholders the company “will continue to look for additive bold-on BD and M&A opportunities that fit with our strategy.”

At the same time, the firm aims to reinvest “to build world-class capabilities and accelerate our growth. We remain as optimistic as ever on our ability to continue to create long-term value for patients, our shareholders, and society.”