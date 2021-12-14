Bora Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Taishin Healthcare Limited, where both parties will jointly invest $108 million to strengthen CDMO offering.

Bora says it will expand its footprint in the contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) space by deploying private equity funds and its own resources.

In addition to the partnership, Bora looks to move into the macromolecular and cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing sector, and by making this step, the firm claims it will strengthen its global competitiveness and drive Taiwan’s CDMO sector.

A spokesperson for the CDMO told BioProcess Insider that becoming a world leading CDMO has always been a vision of Bora and its strategy is to quickly “expand the CDMO scale and create value through mergers and acquisitions (M&A).”

The spokesperson added Bora also aims to expand its expertise towards biologics and – due to an increase in the overall need for pharmaceuticals and global CDMOs – it now has private equity investment and the resources to push towards achieving this goal.

COVID-19 catalyst

Bora’s CEO Bobby Sheng said the COVID-19 pandemic has “enhanced” global investments and acquisitions of biotech pharmaceuticals firms.

“In order to effectively allocate resources, international pharmaceutical makers have moved towards specialization over the past few years, resulting in CDMO services becoming a trend sweeping the global biotech pharmaceutical sector,” Sheng said.

Sheng acknowledged the challenging nature of firms entering global markets and worldwide supply chains but said Taiwan can provide a stable market environment with advantages that include quality services, access to a talent pool of R&D professionals, and low costs.