Avantor will supply Catalent with clinical and production materials, services, and laboratory supplies.

Avantor, a company that provides products and services to clients in the life sciences space, has entered into a multi-year supply and services agreement with contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent.

No financial details of the deal are being disclosed but the partnership will see Catalent work with Avantor across more than 50 facilities situated across the globe.

“Avantor is an existing supplier to Catalent,” a spokesperson for Catalent told BioProcess Insider.

“The new agreement reinforces our relationship, builds a platform for both parties to grow their business together, and identifies new potential channels to improve ways of working.”

According to Catalent, the agreement will not affect any of its staffing levels and it selected Avantor as its primary supplier due to the diverse capabilities and knowledge it can provide Catalent with across various modalities and geographies.

“By expanding its support, Avantor will offer increased efficiencies to accelerate science for Catalent’s customers,” the spokesperson said.

“We have seen first-hand that Avantor is a terrific partner that brings diverse capabilities and expertise across modalities and geographies, which is essential to meeting global health needs,” said Alessandro Maselli, president, and CEO of Catalent.

“We look forward to deepening our work with the Avantor team to bring current and novel treatments to patients around the world.”

Meanwhile…

This month, Catalent also signed a commercial supply agreement to manufacture Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy delandistrogene moxeparvovec (SRP-9001), which aims to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Furthermore, the collaboration also means the CDMO could support multiple gene therapy candidates in Sarepta’s pipeline for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD).

“Our partnership with the Sarepta team spans nearly a decade across multiple programs and modalities, and we look forward to working together to manufacture these potentially life-changing and life-saving products for patients diagnosed with DMD and LGMD,” said Maselli.

“We look forward to leveraging our deep expertise in gene therapy development, manufacturing, and commercialization to support these programs as they advance toward potential regulatory approval.”