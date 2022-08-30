ChargePoint ups SU tech with PuroVaso buy

ChargePoint Technology has acquired PuroVaso, a development and production firm of single-use containers, equipment, and accessories for the biopharma industry.

The deal, of which financial details are undisclosed, sees liquid and powder transfer firm ChargePoint acquire PuroVaso to complement “the existing product range, giving pharmaceutical manufacturers a broader choice of world-class powder and liquid transfer, storage, and handling products that solve customers’ application-specific problems with enhanced productivity,” a spokesperson for the firm told us.

According to ChargePoint, the decision to acquire PuroVaso was driven by its “vast technical expertise in pharmaceutical processing, transfer, handing and storage,” which fits its clients process applications.

The spokesperson said that ChargePoint will not gain any staff or manufacturing space through the acquisition and co-founders of PuroVaso, Steve Boswell and Duncan Bettely will not be joining the team but will continue as suppliers of its product line and solutions that are distributed in the UK market.

“The PuroVaso product is a very good fit for the existing ChargePoint products. The ChargePoint team showed a real understanding for the products and a passion to want to take PuroVaso to the next stage of its development,” co-founder, and director Duncan Betteley said.

“We are confident that they are the right organisation to support existing customers and stakeholders, and we look forward to seeing PuroVaso continue to grow internationally under their stewardship.”

In January this year, ChargePoint entered the liquid and fluid space through the acquisition of Terracon Corporation.