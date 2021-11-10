CJ Cheiljedang diversifies biz with $226m Batavia buy

CJ Cheiljedang has entered the biopharma CDMO space through the acquisition of Batavia Biosciences.

The deal, which is worth $226 million, sees CJ Cheiljedang, a subsidiary of South Korea’s food and entertainment corporation CJ Group, acquire Netherlands-based contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Batavia Biosciences to drive its position in the biotechnology field.

Established by Janssen Pharmaceuticals in 2010, Batavia specializes in monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, and recombinant protein development. It also has its own CDMO organization, in which it handles cell and gene therapies.

“While many global biopharmaceutical companies are actively developing biotechnology products, Batavia is among the very few who are equipped with the facilities and know-how to rapidly and cost-effectively manufacture these products,” CJ Cheiljedang officials said in a press release.

“With a substantial increase in human life expectancy and a focus on individual healthcare, CJ Cheiljedang expects next-generation interventions, including gene therapies and microbiome-based therapies, to grow significantly in the coming years.”

According to various publications such as The Korea Economic Daily, CJ Cheiljedang will own 75.8% of CDMO Batavia through purchasing 50,807 shares.

Batavia’s two founders will remain as managers of the firm and as minority shareholders to establish the company’s strategic business plan and future growth. A spokesperson for Batavia told us “CJ CheilJedang’s investment allows Batavia Biosciences to accelerate its growth ambition to become one of the largest global biopharmaceutical CDMOs.”

Batavia entered a partnership with Swiss start-up RocketVax (a subsidiary of Swiss Rockets AG) in July to use its HIP-Vax manufacturing technology to develop and deliver 1000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate RVX-13.