Curia and Replicate partner to create srRNA platform

Curia will collaborate on a development platform for Replicate Bioscience’s self-replicating RNA (srRNA) therapeutics.

The collaboration sees contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Curia, formerly known as AMRI, and Replicate, a firm that focuses on developing ways to prevent drug resistance in cancer and to treat inflammatory and autoimmune disorders using srRNA unite to co-develop a platform.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Curia’s process development team will support the production of Replicate’s srRNA vectors up to 8 L, which can be used in Phase I all the way through to clinical trials.

“Manufacturing long RNAs has been a significant problem for the field and has setback the development of new, innovative RNA-based approaches,” a spokesperson for Curia told BioProcess Insider.

“Replicate Bioscience recognized these challenges early, and took an innovative, unique approach. It needed a partner that could provide a bespoke approach and establish a seamless working model across the scientific teams. Curia was able to meet those needs. The collaboration brings together mRNA industry leaders to solve the challenges of working with RNAs as long as 16,000 base pairs.”

This will take place at the CDMO’s messenger RNA (mRNA) development and manufacturing plant located close to Boston, Massachusetts, and according to the firm its additional facilities will support manufacture of sRNA through commercial production scales.

“This facility was previously part of LakePharma, which Curia acquired in [July] 2021. If the collaboration expands to commercialization of products, Curia has facilities across the US that can support that scale,” the spokesperson said.

Financials associated with the agreement have not been disclosed but the spokesperson told us the collaboration is “intended to be a multi-year long-term relationship,” with no need to scale-up staff as “Curia is supporting Replicate Bioscience’s srRNA work by assembling a team of experts with deep mRNA experience, using capabilities developed as part of its mRNA solutions.”