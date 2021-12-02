Filtration firm Donaldson Company has acquired Solaris Biotechnology to bolster its presence in the life sciences space. Meanwhile, Ecolab has completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of purification firm Purolite.

Minneapolis-based filtration firm Donaldson will add a range of bioreactors, fermenters, and tangential flow filtration systems through the €41 million ($47 million) addition of Italy’s Solaris.

“This acquisition is an important step on our journey towards strengthening our presence in the life sciences market,” said Tod Carpenter, CEO of Donaldson.

“With Solaris, we are well-positioned to provide more comprehensive solutions to food and beverage customers and expand our access to biopharma and other key life sciences markets. We are committed to building our presence in these markets, and this acquisition, combined with a strong pipeline of opportunities for both focused organic growth and additional acquisitions, gives us confidence we can deliver on our strategic priorities while creating value for our stakeholders.”

Founded in 2002, Solaris has operations in Porto Mantovano, Italy, and Berkeley, California. The Company has approximately 30 employees and a projected 2021 revenue of approximately €5 million.

In further bioprocessing news, Ecolab has completed its $3.7 billion cash acquisition of separation tech company Purolite this week.

The deal, announced late October, puts water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions Ecolab into the biopharma and industrial purification solutions. “With this transaction, we will significantly increase our opportunities in our high growth, high margin life sciences business, such as the purification of mRNA vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for cancer-treatment drugs,” Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck CEO said at the time.

The acquisition expands Ecolab’s global footprint as Purolite, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania operates in 30 countries and has manufacturing plants located in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Purolite is expected to report 2021 sales of approximately $400 million.