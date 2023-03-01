The collaboration aims to manufacture vaccines for clinical use at eXmoor’s Bristol, UK plant set to launch in Q3, 2023.

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) firm eXmoor pharma has partnered with vaccine platform developer, Imophoron. The first step of the agreement will see eXmoor develop a scalable manufacturing platform for Imophoron’s vaccine technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, the platform will initially oprimized for Imophoron’s Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) targeted vaccine. After this, a technology transfer of the process will occur at eXmoor’s cell and gene therapy site in Bristol. Next, the material will be used in Imophoron’s scheduled Phase I clinical trial. After this, production is anticipated to begin following completion of the process development operations.

“eXmoor pharma’s team will be transferring to our new Cell and Gene Therapy Centre in July 2023 and our GMP manufacturing facilities will be online to meet Imophoron’s timeline,” said Angela Osborne, CEO, eXmoor pharma.

“Working with Imophoron as one of the first companies in our GMP suites will be another milestone for eXmoor. Playing a role in developing dynamic vaccines that could play a major part in the elimination of a number of diseases and pandemics is exactly why eXmoor pharma was set up. Our expertise in process development, and translating this into our own manufacturing, will play an essential part in bringing these vaccines and therapies to patients.”

Imophoron’s ADDomer platform is being developed to quickly produce vaccine candidates targeting a various range of diseases that can be administered intranasally and intramuscularly. The firm said it designed a cost effective and simple production strategy, as well as creating thermostability of its vaccine candidates, which removes the requirement for sub-temperature storage of alternative vaccine technologies. Thus, its vaccine candidates have the potential to be distributed with no cold chain.

According to both parties, the engineering and process development activity will allow Imophoron to enter the clinic at a quicker rate. Moreover, by having eXmoor responsible for completing the activities, the team at Imophoron can focus specific on its vaccine development.

“The COVID-19 outbreak demonstrated how devastating pandemics can be to healthcare, the global economy, and wider societies. It is vital that emerging technologies are able to rapidly deliver cost effective vaccines that can be distributed internationally. Imophoron is developing a thermostable vaccine platform that has the potential to combat both present infectious diseases and future potential outbreaks,” said Richard Bungay, CEO, Imophoron.

“It is an important milestone for Imophoron to partner with eXmoor pharma and utilize its expertise to deliver a robust production process and a route to manufacturing for future clinical development.”