Gamma Biosciences has acquired a controlling stake in lipid-polymer nanocomplex (LPNC) developer Mirus Bio, bolstering its cell line development, viral vector manufacturing, and cell engineering offerings.

Investment firm KKR launched Gamma Biosciences last year to operate a portfolio of life sciences tools investments and acquisitions. The latest deal has seen Gamma take a controlling stake in Madison, Wisconsin-headquartered Mirus, a supplier of transfection reagents used to support gene therapy and messenger RNA vaccine production.

Financial terms have not been divulged.

“Gamma is creating a high-value portfolio of technology driven companies supporting all facets of advanced therapy manufacturing, from cell and gene, to vaccines and more traditional biologics,” Gamma’s CEO Matt Gunnison told BioProcess Insider.

“Mirus brings to Gamma a platform technology and considerable expertise around biomolecular delivery that can be used for cell line development, viral vector manufacturing, and cell engineering.”

Gunnison added Mirus’s broad range of technologies “nicely complement Gamma’s portfolio companies Univercells Technologies, Astrea Bioseparations, Nanopareil, and Biomagnetic Solutions – all technologies that accelerate the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies as well as vaccines and biologics.”

Furthermore, he hinted of further investments to come in the life sciences space, aimed at “unlocking technical, commercial, and operational synergies. By leveraging expertise and our considerable network, we can bring new technologies to market quickly to keep pace with the cell and gene therapy revolution.”

Mirus touch

The firm originally focused on the development of biomimetic, cell-adaptive lipid-polymer nanocomplexes (LPNCs) for the therapeutic delivery of RNA, but its flagship product TransIT VirusGEN looks to support large scale manufacturing of AAV and LV-based viral vectors for gene therapy.

Gamma’s investment aims to support Mirus’ plans to expand GMP production and commercialization of the reagent.

“Gamma has long believed that biomolecular delivery into cells would be a critical element of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing workflows, and most of our interest was sparked by the growth in these areas,” CTO Phil Vanek told us.

He added Mirus’ products have been proven in the recent success of mRNA vaccines. “The research and development of mRNA vaccines for a variety of purposes has made use of Mirus’s technology and know-how. The demonstrable success of the mRNA-based COVID vaccines just underscores the power of this type of technology to accelerate development of modern therapeutics.”