CDMO GTP Bioways and CRO Texcell have partnered to provide a “one stop shop” for biopharma customers outsourcing their molecules.

The two French players have partnered , combining clinical research organization (CRO) TexCells’ biopharmaceutical process development and manufacturing together with contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) GTP’s knowledge of viral testing, viral clearance, and bioassays.

“Their complementary services of testing and development and manufacturing provides a ‘one-stop-shop’ for biopharmaceutical clients that are outsourcing the development of their molecules,” a spokesperson for Texcell told BioProcess Insider.

“Texcell will provide viral safety testing, viral clearance, bioassays, and batch release testing. GTP Bioways will provide cell line development, process development, and GMP manufacturing services.”

GTP Bioways claims it is one of the few CDMOs in Europe that can support biotech firms from cell line development services all the way through to aseptic filling.

Texcell has offices and laboratories situated in France, Germany, Japan, US, China, and Germany and the spokesperson said, “while it is not directly a result of this partnership, Texcell will be opening a new 27,000 square-foot laboratory facility in Frederick, Maryland this June – more than doubling its space in the US.”

There is no time-limit to this partnership and GTP Bioways and Texcell said they are looking to reinforce their aim of helping companies get to market quicker.