Inceptor Bio creates consortium to take on cancer

Inceptor Bio will collaborate with companies and academic institutions to develop multiple cell and gene therapy platforms to cure cancers.

Inceptor Bio is creating the consortium to focus on specific technologies aimed at creating cures for various types of cancer.

However, Inceptor did not disclose who the specific scientists, companies, and academic institutions they are working with are, but the project will be by its Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+).

The AMP+ cell and gene manufacturing site is being built at the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina with the firm saying the facility is pivotal to reaching Inceptor Bio’s differentiated strategy.

The multiple cell therapy technologies it is developing will focus on mechanisms that can enhance immune cell performance in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

“We are thrilled to launch Inceptor Bio, the mission is consequently to advance multiple next-generation CAR-T, CAR-macrophage (CAR-M) and CAR-NK/NKT platforms in collaboration with leading universities to cure these cancers,” Abe Maingi vice president, business operations, board of directors, co-founder at Inceptor Bio told BioProcess Insider.

“AMP+, viral vector and cell therapy operations, will allow Inceptor Bio to maintain internal control of development and manufacturing. We are delighted to partner with leading academic collaborators in our shared mission to end cancer.”

$26m

The firm was established in 2020 with the aim to follow a diversified cell therapy portfolio, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and NK/NKT and has since raised $26 million in its seed round.

The seed round was led by the Kineticos Disruptor Fund.

“We are delighted to lead the seed round for Inceptor Bio, which has an exceptional cell and gene therapy team, dedicated manufacturing in AMP+, and a unique collaborative model with top research universities,” said Frank Lis, Kineticos ventures president and CEO. “The products being developed by Inceptor Bio will have a profound impact on the lives of many cancer patients.”