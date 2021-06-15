Astrea has named Terry Pizzie as chief executive officer. Meanwhile, new officers join BIO’s governing board. Sit back, relax, and enjoy BioProcess Insider’s Ins & outs.

Kick starting this week’s Ins & Out’s is Astrea Bioseparations (operating company of Gamma Biosciences), which has appointed Terry Pizzie to succeed Steve Burton as CEO.

The firm has not disclosed why Burton is stepping down from his position, however he will remain with the firm as president and chief scientific officer.

Pizzie will work to establish Astrea’s goal of being a market leader in advanced therapy manufacturing.

Pizzie most recently served as CEO of Horizon Discovery and brings more than thirty years of experience in the life science and biotechnology sectors to Astrea.

“I am delighted to join the talented team at Astrea and to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional business,” said Pizzie. “Together with Astrea’s management team, I will be focused on driving operational and commercial excellence while building out the infrastructure that will allow us to grow with our customers and the market.”

Astrea expanded its range of ligand discovery and development capabilities in January after licensing Avacta’s Affirmer reagent technology.

BIO

Secondly, we have Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) the world’s largest advocacy organization representing academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and biotechnology companies across the US and more than 30 other nations.

In the same week it holds its annual conference, BIO has elected Paul Hastings, president, and CEO of Nkarta Therapeutics as the new chair of its Board of Directors.

Hastings has been a member of the BIO board for over 16 years and held position of vice-chair since June 2019.

“Paul will bring passion for patients, love for biotechnology, and commitment to progress as we educate policy makers and the public about the power of our industry at this critical time,” BIO president and CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath. “With his leadership, BIO will continue to drive a biotech revolution through education, collaboration and advocacy.”

Additionally, BIO has re-elected vice president and chief patient officer, Julie Gerberding Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy for Merck, as board secretary and Bradford Zakes, CEO at Cerevast Medical as board treasurer.

That’s all we have time for in this week’s Ins & out’s, we can’t wait to welcome you back!