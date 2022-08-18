Biomanufacturing services firm National Resilience will collaborate with Mayo’s Center for Regenerative Medicine in Minnesota.

The collaboration will see Resilience and Mayo create process development labs, analytical development labs, and quality control labs at Mayo’s Center for Regenerative Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, to jointly develop and progress cell therapies and other advanced modalities into the clinic.

The partnership also hopes to attract third-party biotech companies interested in sponsoring clinical trials for new therapeutics, as well as collaborating on their process and analytical development.

“By combining our organizations’ capabilities in biomanufacturing and medical innovation, we have an opportunity to deliver complex and innovative therapeutics to patients in need,” said Rahul Singhvi, CEO of Resilience.

“We are delighted to continue to grow our presence across North America, as our collaboration with Mayo Clinic will establish Rochester, Minnesota, as a center of excellence for biomanufacturing cell and regenerative technologies

Beyond the establishment of laboratories, the collaboration is looking to create a business incubator where healthcare entrepreneurs, startups, and industry experts can work together on forwarding breakthrough technologies to market.

Since its launch in November 2019, Resilience has gone beyond the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) model through a series of deals and strategic collaborations both in the advanced therapy space and for more traditional biologics.

The collaboration with the Mayo Clinic is the latest in a string of partnerships with nonprofits. In June, the firm teamed up with The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a San Francisco-based nonprofit looking to form the largest network of immuno-oncology expertise in the world, in a five-year strategic alliance intended to develop next-generation cancer therapies. The same month, the firm entered a cell therapy collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, focused on a 60,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in the Texas Medical Center.

These partnerships follow Resilience’s rapid build-up of its manufacturing network – including the acquisition of Sanofi-Genzyme’s Boston, Massachusetts plant, Bluebird Bio’s Durham, North Carolina site, and Therapure’s Ontario, Canada facility – and the firm now boasts 11 facilities across North America, with over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and more than 1,600 employees. This broad network will be leveraged in the deal with the Mayo Clinic, the firm says.