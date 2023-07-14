MilliporeSigma has added 98,000 square feet of manufacturing capability and lab space at its Kansas facility to produce cell culture media.

MilliporeSigma – the life sciences division of Germany’s Merck KGaA – said the now completed expansion makes Lenexa the firm’s largest dry powder cell culture media facility in North America.

“This expansion, which makes the Lenexa facility our largest for dry powder cell culture media, reflects our commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of our customers worldwide and delivering on our growth plans. This investment in the region reflects our strategy to expand and diversify our supply chain to ensure we meet current and future demand for cell culture media,” a spokesperson for MilliporeSigma told BioProcess Insider.

According to the company, cell culture media is an essential raw material required for the production of specific therapies. The material is used in vaccine production, gene therapy, and monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing. In turn, a consistent supply of media is needed to be able to delivery Because of its central role in biomanufacturing, a consistent supply of high-quality media is required to deliver the material for therapeutics.

60 jobs

The Lenexa expansion will create 60 jobs in the Kansas City area. And the spokesperson said MilliporeSigma offers “competitive salary and benefits packages and a variety of opportunities for career growth – from training and development to tuition assistance and flexible shifts,” making it an attractive place to work.

The firm has two other dry powder cell culture media sites located in Irvine, Scotland and Nantong, China. The Irvine site is serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa region and the Nantong site is catering for the Asia Pacific region.