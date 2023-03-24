Moderna has entered into a licensing deal with Generation Bio to develop immune cell and liver treatments.

The partnership will expand the applications of both company’s platforms through the finding and development of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) using Generation’s cell targeted LNP (ctLNP) delivery system. In turn, it aims to develop nucleic acid therapeutics, including ones that are able to reach immune cells and thus advance their non-viral genetic medicines pipeline.

“Generation Bio has designed a stealth LNP designed to be taken up by specific kinds of cells. The LNP can remain in circulation for extended amounts of time without being taken up by cells. To promote uptake by specific kinds of cells, they added what is known as a ligand to the surface of the stealth LNP. The ligand allows binding to receptors on the cell type of interest, which then take up the LNP,” a spokesperson for Moderna told BioProcess Insider.

Moderna has acquired the option to license Generation’s ctLNP as well as its closed ended DNA (ceDNA) technology for two liver programs and two immune cell programs. Additionally, there is the option for a third immune cell or liver program and Moderna will fund the entirety of research and development operations.

In addition to this, both parties will both use the joint research to continue to accelerate in vivo immune cell targeting for genetic medicines.

“Moderna continues to invest in innovative technology to enable us to develop a breadth of transformative medicines for patients,” said Rose Loughlin, Moderna’s senior vice president for Research and Early Development.

“Through this collaboration, which builds on Generation Bio’s non-viral genetic medicines platform, we have the potential to target immune cells with diverse nucleic acid cargos and the liver for gene replacement.”

Generation Bio will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million and a $36 million equity investment from Moderna. Additionally, there is the potential to receive more capital dependent on milestones.

“The research collaboration is five years, with the possibility of extending it by two years,” the spokesperson said.