The deal will see Novartis add late-stage monoclonal antibody zigakibart for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare, progressive chronic kidney disease.

The $3.2 billion cash and share offering, expected to close later this year, will add several assets to Novartis’ late-stage pipeline, including the subcutaneous administered anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody (mAb) Zigakibart (BION-1301).

The Swiss biopharma giant will also add an oral endothelin A receptor antagonist (ERA), atrasentan, currently in Phase III development for IgAN.

“IgA Nephropathy is a devastating disease mostly affecting young adults and potentially leading to dialysis or kidney transplantation. We are excited by this unique opportunity to address one of society’s most challenging healthcare issues, with the potential to bring additional much-needed treatment options to patients,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.

“We look forward to closing the deal, to a smooth transition for Chinook employees and to welcoming them to Novartis.”