Recipharm bolsters biologics biz with Vibalogics buy

Through the acquisition of Vibalogics, Recipharm will expand its advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) offering into virotherapies.

The deal, of which financial details have not been disclosed, sees Swedish contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm acquire Vibalogics, a virotherapy CDMO.

According to Recipharm, the deal expands their capabilities in biologics modalities and Vibalogics’ knowledge in viral vaccines, oncolytic viruses, and gene therapies will provide the firm with diverse technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Vibalogics to Recipharm and are committed to support and even accelerate growth in the years to come and to continue to partner with customers in virus manufacturing solutions,” said Marc Funk CEO at Recipharm.

“This acquisition strengthens Recipharm’s presence in ATMPs and enables us to get closer to our US customers. We look forward to working with the Vibalogics team, building links across the wider Recipharm organisation to make this business a huge success.”

Vibalogics pumped $50 million into its Cuxhaven, Germany facility to expand early-to-late phase clinical virotherapy manufacturing capacity in June 2021. And the CDMO invested $150 million to construct a 110,000-square-foot facility constructed near Boston, Massachusetts in November 2020.

In other news

Meanwhile, Recipharm also announced it has purchased live biologics CDMO Arranta Bio. Recipharm claims the acquisition forms part of its strategy to provide the biologics market with production services for ATMPs.

Additionally, the acquisition of Vibalogics and Arranta Bio builds on the capabilities acquired through Recipharm’s GenIbet buy this month.