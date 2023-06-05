Rentschler Biopharma will carry out adeno-associated virus (AAV) process development activity to scale-up manufacturing of Ikarovec’s lead candidate from its site in Stevenage, UK.

Under the terms of the deal, of which financial details have not been disclosed, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Rentschler will use its advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) site in Stevenage to support the bioprocess advancement of AAV material for pre-clinical testing of Ikarovec’s gene therapy treatment for geographic atrophy.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Rentschler Biopharma on our lead program. As we look to find new and better ways to treat ophthalmic diseases, we want to get it right and ensure that our product candidates can be scaled up appropriately for each development stage and, ultimately, for commercialization. Thus, it is critical to work with a team that has strong AAV experience in our field and that will be a true partner every step of the way,” said Katie Binley, chief scientific officer of Ikarovec.

According to Rentschler, its Stevenage plant is able to offer a range of services for the clinical supply of AAV, as well as bioprocess development through to cGMP production. Additionally, the CDMO said it takes a holistic approach to move the program through to the market and has a flexible business model to meet client’s specific requirements.

In February 2021, Recipharm expanded into cell and gene therapy (CGT) production through a deal with the CGT Catapult, based in Stevenage. The CDMO established its manufacturing capabilities – including adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector production – and said it would invest significantly at the facility over the next five years.

“With our client-focused, highly tailored approach, our seasoned team will work closely with Ikarovec scientists to enable them to move forward into pre-clinical testing as rapidly as possible,” Robert Panting, general manager of Rentschler’s ATMP business, said.

“By laying the foundation with process development and scale-up work, we aim to ultimately improve development timelines and increase the chances of success for our clients.”