Repligen says it has established itself as a premier player in single-use systems, integrated flow paths, and assemblies following a triumvirate of bolt-on acquisitions.

According to Repligen Corporation, ARTeSYN Biosolutions’ single-use chromatography and filtration systems are considered “the gold standards in downstream bioprocessing.”

The technologies – along with three manufacturing facilities in Ireland, Estonia, and California – are soon to become part of Repligen’s offering after the firm entered a definitive agreement to buy ARTeSYN for $130 million cash and $70 million in common stock.

Repligen’s current chromatography systems are hollow fiber-focused, spokeswoman Sondra Newman told this publication. “ARTeSYN moves our systems beyond hollow fiber – ARTeSYN gives us automated, single-use systems for flat sheet filtration, chromatography, media/buffer prep and continuous downstream manufacturing.”

She added: “ARTeSYN systems are known for very low hold up volumes, allowing manufacturers to optimize yield and minimize product loss. The have the added customer benefits of being easy to use and customizable.”

The proposed deal is the third acquisition of late after Repligen snapped up biopharma plastic fabrication firm Non-Metallic Solutions and Engineered Molding Technology (EMT), a maker of silicone single-use consumables and components for bioprocessing functions. Financials of these two deals have not been disclosed.

The three deals in combination takes Repligen’s systems strategy “to the next level,” Newman said.

“This broader portfolio contains the right balance of systems and consumables including flow paths. We expect the combination will further establish Repligen as a leader, and a premier player in single-use systems and integrated flow paths and assemblies.”

Growth strategy

Repligen has been pursuing an M&A strategy since 2014 in efforts to broaden out a business that was predominantly focused on producing chromatography resin Protein A.

In May last year, the firm shelled out $240 million to acquire C Technologies, adding off-line, at-line and in-line measurement technologies to its offerings. Other acquisitions include Refine Technology, Atoll GmBH, and the Novasep subsidiary TangenX Technology.

And these three latest bolt-ons are further evidence of Repligen’s bioprocess ambitions, Newman said, adding more acquisitions are likely to be made

“Our blueprint for growth remains the same with a goal of above industry growth through technology differentiation to establish market leadership. We aim to complete an acquisition every 12 to 18 months.”