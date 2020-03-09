Samsung Biologics has landed another development project when STCube asked it to help it with a cancer monoclonal antibody candidate.

The South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will provide cell line and process development services. It will also manufacture material for preclinical development and human trials.

The monoclonal antibody in question targets an unspecified protein â€“ called STT-003 by STCube â€“ that is found on the surfaces of cancer cells.

According to STCube, because cancer cells express high levels of the protein, antibodies that target it may exhibit more favorable anti-cancer effects than conventional PD-1/PD-L1 therapies.

The antibody was developed at STCube’s US research centre inÂ Maryland, and has been a subject of a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) between the firm and an unnamed pharmaceutical company.

STCube is planning clinical trials at medical institutions in the US and has said it aims to file an IND for the antibody next year, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other products.

CDO business

STCube said it hired Samsung Biologics based on the rapid growth of the contractorâ€™s development and manufacturing capabilities and solid positioning in the global market.

In January Samsung Biologics announced it had seen an increase in development contracts in 2019.

The firm also told this publication last yearÂ it will open a contract development (CDO) laboratory in the US, and has since said labs in the San Francisco Bay Area set to open next month will be its first expansion outside South Korea.

Speaking at the recent JP Morgan healthcare conference vice president John Rim said the CDO lab in the US will place Samsung Biologics closer to potential partners with promising molecules.

He also confirmed that, as of end-2019, Samsung Biologics had 35 CMO deals, 47 USâ€™ Food and Drug Administration-approved products developed from its plants, 42 CDO projects and 10 contract research (CRO) projects.