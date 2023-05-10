Sandoz signs biosimilar pact with Just-Evotec

Sandoz has inked a deal to access manufacturing technology – including continuous processes – from Just-Evotec to support a ramp-up in its biosimilar pipeline.

Sandoz has the largest biosimilar portfolios, with eight commercialized products and at least seven products in its pipeline developed both inhouse and in collaboration with industry.

With separation from parent firm Novartis imminent, Sandoz has said it is looking to add at least another nine biosimilars to its pipeline and has turned to Just-Evotec Biologics for support.

The agreement covers development and manufacture of multiple biosimilars with an option for expansion, with Sandoz leveraging Just-Evotec’s drug substance development platform and manufacturing technology. Described as “an optimized proprietary ecosystem for cost-efficient, state-of-the-art drug development and manufacturing,” the firm’s offering includes an advanced continuous manufacturing process, which Sandoz has the option to use.

“This strategic partnership is founded on a strong shared sense of purpose and commitment to use disruptive technology with lower operational costs to deliver high-quality biosimilars at scale to patients around the world,” Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said in a statement.

“It provides us with additional capabilities to support the strategic expansion of our pipeline with new assets and to begin immediately transitioning our early biosimilar pipeline – ensuring continuity in development and manufacturing while Sandoz finalizes its planned separation from Novartis.”

The deal comes two months after Sandoz pledged to invest $400 million to build a plant in Lendava, Slovenia to support its biosimilar pipeline.

Just-Evotec’s second biomanufacturing facility located in Toulouse, France, meanwhile is expected to be fully functional this year after the firm announced a $180 million construction project in 2021. The plant will mirror the firm’s Redmond, Washington facility, which opened in 2021.