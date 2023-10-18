Synaffix strikes ADC licensing deal with Sotio

Sotio will use Synaffix’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform to develop up to three products targeting tumor-associated antigens.

Sotio, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF group, has entered into a license and option agreement with Synaffix (acquired by Lonza in June for $107 million). Under the terms of the deal, Synaffix will receive an undisclosed upfront payment with the potential to earn a total of $740 million dependent on specific milestones.

“At Sotio, we are building a broad pipeline of next-generation ADCs to address the challenges of solid tumors – and access to Synaffix’s ADC platform technologies will ensure we remain at the leading edge of this space,” said Radek Spisek, CEO of Sotio.

“This collaboration combining SOTIO’s deep expertise in solid tumor drug development with Synaffix’s clinical-stage platform technology will drive important new innovations for the benefit of patients.”

Sotio gains access to Synaffix’s ADC technologies, including HydraSpace, toxSYN, and GylcoConnect. The firm said when used together, any company with an antibody can develop ADC products under a single license from Synaffix. Furthermore, the company claimed the platform produces quicker timelines to clinic because of its established supply chain.

“Synaffix has an impressive portfolio of payload linker technologies, and it nicely complements Sotio’s current ADC technologies,” a spokesperson for Sotio told BioProcess Insider.

Sotio is responsible for research, advancement, production, and commercialization of the ADC products, and Synaffix will support these activities and be accountable for the manufacturing of components that are associated with GlycoConnect, HydraSpace, as well as linker-payload technologies.

“R&D activities, including target identification and validation, will take place in Sotio’s labs in Prague, Czech Republic,” said the spokesperson.

The time limit of the partnership has not been disclosed, however the spokesperson told us there are “some deadlines defined for target selection and overall time limits are dependent on IP protection periods.”

The firm said it is appropriately staffed to handle its ADC collaborations.