BioCentriq’s laboratories will be equipped with Terumo’s technologies to accelerate the adoption of automated production for cell and gene therapies.

Apheresis services firm Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and cell and gene therapy contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) BioCentriq have entered a strategic collaboration to bring cell and gene therapies (CGT) to individuals more quickly and cheaper.

“This agreement will expand customer reach by introducing early-stage CGT researchers and developers to the benefits of manufacturing automation and demonstrating how to accelerate process improvements,” a spokesperson for Terumo told us.

“Terumo and BioCentriq will bring together their respective automation and CDMO knowledge, skills, products and services to help meet customers where they are in their product development pathway and enable a scalable strategy for the future.”

As part of the deal, BioCentriq’s laboratories in Newark, New Jersey will be equipped with Terumo’s technologies, such as its Finia Fill and Finish System and Quantum Cell Expansion System.

According to Terumo, Quantum is an automated cell expansion bioreactor system that can simplify the cell process into a few steps and provides process control for various adherent cells, suspension cells, viral vectors, and exosomes.

“Finia provides a functionally closed system that fully automates the final formulation, fill and finish process – from mixing and cooling of materials, to aliquoting, air removal and sealing of the final formulation into product cryobags,” the spokesperson said.

Strategic selection

The firm claims it selected the CDMO as a partner to support its expansion into the CGT industry in North America.

Through Biocentriq, Terumo will have access to early-stage CGT researchers and developers within pre-clinical and clinical development by leading demonstrations and joint networking events. In turn, Terumo will introduce BioCentriq to its client base.

Terumo would not disclose financial details but told this publication that BioCentriq “will receive implementation and training on [our] devices. Additionally, the companies will facilitate and host customer visits, refer customers and offer educational webinars and roundtables.”

The partnership is a one-year deal with an option for renewal.