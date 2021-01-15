Thermo Fisher adds three Belgian facilities to its gene therapy contract manufacturing business. The sale is the latest divestment by Novasep.

Thermo Fisher paid approximately â‚¬725 million ($878 million) to acquire Novasepâ€™s viral vector manufacturing business, a business that brought in around â‚¬80 million in revenues in 2020.

The deal bolsters Thermo Fisherâ€™s gene therapy capabilities, adding 7,000 square meters of manufacturing space tand 400 staff through three facilities at two locations in Seneffe and Gosselies, Belgium.

Thermo Fisher entered the gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space in March 2019 through its $1.7 billion acquisition of Brammer Bio. Since then, the firm has grown its presence in this high demand sector through expansionsÂ at its sites in Alachua, Florida and Lexington, Massachusetts, and the $180 million acquisition of a site in Plainville, Massachusetts last May intended to double the companyâ€™s commercial viral vector manufacturing capacity.

But the addition of Novasepâ€™s business brings Thermo Fisher its first foray into Europe on the viral vector manufacturing side.

“This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit and expands Thermo Fisherâ€™s capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies globally,” a Thermo Fisher spokeswoman told this publciation.

“This transaction increases capacity, expertise and expands Thermo Fisherâ€™s geographic footprint for viral vector development and manufacturing to Europe, enabling us to better serve our global customers. It will benefit our global customers seeking support and capacity in the region as well as European customers, bringing new medicines to patients inside and outside of Europe.”

The sale comes less than 10 days after Novasep entered a deal to offload its chromatography equipment business to bioprocess vendor Sartorius. That sale formed part of Novasepâ€™s Rise-2 vision refocusing efforts, the firm said, which looks to focus the group towards its core business, including CDMO activities.

Novasep did not immediately comment on how the viral vector business sale fits into its strategy.