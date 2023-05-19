CDMO uBriGene will expand into the US market through the acquisition of Mustang Bio’s manufacturing facility in Boston, Massachusetts.

The deal, of which financial details have not been disclosed, sees cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) uBriGene acquire a GMP manufacturing plant from Mustang Bio in Worcester, Massachusetts.

uBriGene is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and already has two manufacturing facilities in China. The 27,000 square-foot Worcester manufacturing site has clinical facilities for the production of CGTs, it can also provide customers with contract analytical services. Moreover, it has the ability to manufacture multiple gene-modified cell types, as well as having technology transfer capabilities, quality control testing, manufacturing development, and storage capacity.

The purchase will also see uBriGene take over the clinical manufacturing of Mustang Bio’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy MB-106, which aims to treat a range of hematologic malignancies.

“This acquisition is important to uBriGene’s commitment to support the development, clinical, and commercial supply of cell and gene therapies to meet rapidly growing demand,” said Alex Chen, president of uBriGene.

“This partnership enables us to expand rapidly to create a North American presence and offer the same high-quality cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing capabilities for the US that we currently provide in Asia, including to support Mustang Bio’s lead clinical-stage CAR-T program.”

Job opportunities

Through the acquisition of the Worcester facility, the CDMO will have a global headcount amounting to more than 500 employees. Additionally, the firm said it anticipates expanding its team at the plant by hiring over 50 technical specialists in the next 12 months.

The plant’s location is situated closely to the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and other academic institutions. uBriGene said it will be able to access talent from these areas.