AAX Biotech says it hopes to establish a presence in the antibody development space through its in-house tech platforms. We spoke with newly appointed CEO Maria Lisa Knudsen to find out more.

Swedish start-up, AAX Biotech specializes in antibody therapeutics, and offers two proprietary technologies, Seqitope and Opti-mAb. Founded by scientists from Karolinska Institutet, the firm has recently appointed Maria Lisa Knudsen as CEO.

“As a CEO I am wearing a lot of hats since we’re a small company still, however our technologies have so many potential applications. Also, we must of course limit ourselves and focus on a handful of these applications. Our aim is to establish our presence in the market and become leaders in the highly competitive biopharmaceutical industry through our next-generation technology,” Knudsen told BioProcess Insider.

With an aim to meet the unmet needs in developing next-generation antibody therapeutics, the firm’s patentable technologies improve performance and develop-ability, claiming to offer a unique solution in a rapidly growing market.

The technologies enable high-throughput and high-resolution epitope mapping while stabilizing single chain variable fragments (scFv) for applications such as bispecific antibodies and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells. According to the firm, both technologies aim to produce better and more effective antibody-based medicines.

“AAX is a research driven biotechnology company with two arms of our company, Seqitope and Opti-mAb. Seqitope is a novel epitope mapping technology based on massive parallel mutagenic scanning with high throughput and high-resolution results. Whereas Opti-mAb is a new improved scFv antibody format used for stabilizing single chain antibodies.”

Antibody drugs bind to a target molecule in the body; however, the challenge is to bind the drug to the right target. According to the firm, through epitope mapping the binding action can be monitored which makes the process efficient and cost-effective.

“As a part of Seqitope we are a service provider. Through Seqitope firms can epitope map a handful of candidates at a low price efficiently. There are other methods, but our method is unique because it has a high throughput. Through Seqitop we get a very high resolution, and we can run many antibodies in parallel.”

According to AAX, the other arm Opti-mAb, specializes in single-chain variable fragments (scFv), stabilizing the drug by becoming a part of it. Moreover, the firm claims that the technology stabilizes the drug by becoming a part it and produces high yields.

“The technologies will soon be patented and are already in the markets. We work very closely with our collaborators, with an aim to find the best solutions,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen has previously led Salipro Biotech as business development director, where she was involved in out-licensing the company’s technology platform for drug discovery as well as establishing an internal pipeline.