ABEC injects $11m in NC single-use plant

The expansion will see ABEC invest $11 million to add 50,000 square feet at its facility located in Wilson, North Carolina.

According to ABEC, a bioprocess vendor, the expansion will increase its single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing capacity within its CSR biomanufacturing solutions business.

“CSR (custom single run) is ABEC’s single-use equipment product line used for manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceuticals based on biotechnology. The product line includes single-use bioreactors, fermenters, solutions prep and hold systems, and filtration systems,” a spokesperson for ABEC told BioProcess Insider.

The 50,000 square-foot facility will include an ISO-7 cleanroom as well as various manufacturing equipment. The additional facility is anticipated to be fully operational during Q2 in 2023 and will be the firm’s third DC manufacturing plant.

“ABEC has always proactively invested in manufacturing capacity. The Wilson, NC facility will support upcoming customer demand and enable ABEC to continue to provide the shortest lead times in the industry,” the spokesperson said.

251 jobs

ABEC says it expects the expansion to create 251 jobs in Wilson County, recruiting engineers, manufacturing personnel, and various other highly skilled workers.

“ABEC has already begun recruiting for the NC facility,” the spokesperson told us.

“We are executing a multi-faceted approach, including recruitment through social media, career fairs, radio, and local industry associations and organizations. We are communicating our unique culture of innovation and offering significant opportunities for learning and growth. In addition, ABEC serves an industry that saves and improves people’s lives.”

The firm said North Carolina was chosen due to its “land, buildings, incentives, and talent.”

The spokesperson added that the “location is in good proximity to our biopharmaceutical customers in the area and close to Raleigh with a major airport hub.”