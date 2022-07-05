The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) says a newly acquired medical and life sciences facility will allow it to create a hub for contract services.

The facility – which is adjacent to ACPHS’ campus in Albany, New York – is a 154,000 square-foot building that is “uniquely designed for life science research” the college said.

It is equipped with biosafety level (BSL) 2 and BSL-3 research labs and will be home to ACPHS’s Center for Biopharmaceutical Education and Training (CBET). The idea is to provide opportunities for students to conduct research and training in association with corporate partners.

The five-floor building will undergo renovations this year to create dedicated gene therapy labs, mammalian cell labs, teaching wet labs, biopharmaceutical pilot facilities, downstream and fermentation facilities, quality assurance, quality control facilities, classrooms, study areas, and a student lounge. The project is to be complete by early 2023.

The rest of the building will be occupied by life sciences organizations and biomed and biopharma companies, creating a synergistic environment for contract research services according to Greg Dewey, president, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

“ACPHS students will directly benefit from the opportunity to work professionally alongside life science, biopharma, biomed, and bio-tech companies that utilize the facility for research and development, resulting in unparalleled employment opportunities in some of the fastest growing and economically lucrative health science industries.

He added that, “The facility will attract future generations of students to ACPHS because of the unique academic, research, and post-graduate opportunities available at the college.”

This optimism was echoed by CBET executive director, Michelle Lewis.

“Growing the CBET facility will allow for opportunities to engage and collaborate with new partners, like our recently announced partnership with Belgian-based Univercells Technologies, and will support the development of a biopharma hub within the Capital Region of New York state.”