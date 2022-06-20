Batavia ups capacity at Netherlands plant

Batavia Biosciences will increase capacity for viral vectors and vaccine research and development at its plant in the Netherlands.

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Batavia (acquired by CJ Cheiljedang in November 2021) will add 22,500 square feet at its Netherlands plant for an undisclosed fee.

According to the CDMO, the expansion will enable it to increase its R&D activities for viral vector-based product development. This includes adeno-associated (AAV), lentivirus, adenovirus, and measles virus vectors.

“At Batavia, we are reminded daily of the urgency of bringing medicines to patients in need. With this infrastructure expansion, our contribution of […] process development and clinical manufacturing of vaccines and vector-based products can continue its ascent to new heights. No doubt this will further enable us getting the necessary medicines and therapies into the patients’ hands faster and make them more affordable,” Menzo Havenga, CEO at Batavia Biosciences said.

Furthermore, the CDMO says through having the increased R&D infrastructure it will be able to meet the global demand for vaccine development for live-attenuated, whole killed, vectored, or subunit vaccines.

“The new laboratory floor space for R&D and analytical capabilities will aid the development capacity for customer projects. The increased allocation for R&D capacity better positions Batavia Biosciences to serve as pacemakers to the community and to continue to bring promising candidate biopharmaceuticals from bench to clinic,” Chris Yallop, CSO at Batavia Biosciences said.

The firm expects the expansion to be finalized by June next year.