The Biologics Development Center (BDC) will develop antibodies and therapeutic proteins and manufacture substances for clinical trials, says Boehringer Ingelheim.

The €350 million ($386 million) figure is Boehringer Ingelheim’s largest single investment in Germany to date and the company said the Biberach an der Riß, plant will account for around 50%of the firm’s research pipeline.

“With state-of-the-art laboratory and process equipment and a team of highly skilled scientists, the BDC will have the necessary capabilities to develop and produce drug substance of therapeutic protein drug candidates, ranging from initial lab-scale development to large-scale production for clinical studies, providing a comprehensive solution for the entire early product life cycle up to clinical Phase II,” a spokesperson for Boehringer Ingelheim told BioProcess Insider.

“The focus is primarily on antibodies and therapeutic proteins, which have the potential to revolutionize the way we treat diseases.”

The BDC has a floor space of 34,500 square meters and according to the firm, it has been designed to be consistent with its future strategy and R&D pipeline. Moreover, Boehringer Ingelheim says it significantly increases its power and development of biopharmaceutical capabilities in Germany.

“By focusing on biopharmaceuticals and dedicating substantial resources to this area, we are further strengthening our capacity to deliver breakthrough therapies […]. We view this as a duty and obligation, and we are committed to leveraging the world-class facilities and expertise at the BDC to develop drugs for patients in need,” the spokesperson said.

The facility will employ over 500 employees, who will be responsible for developing the company’s future biopharmaceutical substances. Boehringer Ingelheim will hire scientists from “multiple disciplines,” and they will have the ability to manufacture these substances from lab-scale to supply for use in clinical studies.

“As the portfolio had developed over the last years, BI has already hired many employees over the last years who now find their home in the modern, well-equipped building. By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, we will continue to attract top talent, ensuring that Boehringer Ingelheim remains at the forefront of the industry,” said the spokesperson.