Catalent says its GPEx Lightning platform can save up to twelve weeks on customer program timelines by combining multiple technologies into a single process.

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent has created GPEx Lightning, which it says combines gene insertion activities to minimize drug substance development time by up to three months. The tech is based on its long-standing GPEx tech platform.

“By adapting the cell line and incorporating some enhancements into the process, we were able to increase the titers, so we saw improved cell viability and cell health, and that in combination with other factors has led to improved titers of up to 10 grammes per litre,” Stacey Treichler, associate director of marketing, biotherapeutics at Catalent told BioProcess Insider.

She continued: “Due to this improved technology, we’ll be able to save six to twelve weeks on the timelines for customers.”

Catalent’s various GPEx technologies have been established in thirteen commercial products to date, and there are over 125 ongoing clinical trials developed using the technology.

The technology is housed at the CDMO’s drug substance facility in Madison, Wisconsin where the firm completed an $85 million expansion in April by adding two mammalian cell culture suites and doubling its overall capacity.

“We do want to look at making [GPEx Lightning] more widely available for pharma companies that want to do their own cell line development in-house and want to leverage this technology. So that that is the next step that we hope to be able to provide to the market,” Treichler told us.

Catalent’s various GPEx technologies have been around for 20 years and the according to the firm, the portfolio aims to allow customers to tailor specific cell line engineering approaches to meet their individual program needs.