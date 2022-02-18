Catalent eyeing up Bloomington expansion

Catalent could potentially invest $350 million to expand its Bloomington, Indiana plant adding 1000 jobs at the site by 2026.

According to various publications, including B Square Bulletin, contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Catalent is looking to spend $350 million at its Bloomington, Indiana facility with the City of Bloomington supposedly offering the firm millions of dollars in tax breaks.

The city council is said to have unanimously voted in favour of the tax breaks this Wednesday, but a further vote is expected to take place March 2nd, 2022. IDS News reported the tax breaks would register above $43 million, if approved.

Alongside property investments and manufacturing equipment, the investment is expected to create 1,000 jobs by 2026, the reports said. The site already employs over 3200 members of staff.

Catalent did not confirm the investment plans but told us: “The company is exploring how additional capabilities and talent could drive continued growth and success for stakeholders, including potentially creating as many as 1,000 new jobs at the site by 2026.”

The spokesperson added: “Catalent is looking forward to collaborating with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Bloomington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), and the City of Bloomington, as it considers further investment and expansion of operations in Bloomington.”

Bloomington history

Catalent entered the fill/finish space through its acquisition of Cook Pharmica in 2017 for $950 million. Through this acquisition, the CDMO gained the 875,000 square-foot Bloomington campus, bolstering its biologics development and biomanufacturing capabilities, and adding fill-finish capabilities.

In 2018, the firm laid down plans to double fill/finish capacity at the site through a $100 million investment. And two years later, Catalent told us “By the end of 2021, the main Bloomington facility will have high-speed filling capacity across three vial lines, two syringe lines, and one flexible line capable of filling vials, syringes, or cartridges.”