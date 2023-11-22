Batavia Biosciences, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has leased ‘Amalia’, a manufacturing facility in Bilthoven, Netherlands.

Designed for parallel manufacturing of viral vectors and vaccines at a scale of up to 200 L, the facility offers sterile and safe production environments and is equipped with two upstream suites.

The facility operates under strict biosafety level II (BSL-II) protocols, enabling the safe handling of pathogens such as measles, herpes simplex, and influenza, and accommodating single-use technologies suitable for suspension and adherent cells.

Amalia will deliver clinical manufacturing of viral vaccines and viral vectors to bring therapies from scientists to patients.

“The release of this facility is a significant achievement for our company. It supports Batavia Biosciences’ mission of being a center of excellence able to support customers’ vital efforts to bring essential medical countermeasures from the lab to the patients who need them most,” said Menzo Havenga, CEO for Batavia Biosciences.

“This facility is critical to increasing clinical manufacturing capacity to align with market needs and support epidemic preparedness.”

The facility has been established in space leased from Bilthoven Biologicals, located about 30km southeast of Amsterdam. The plant complies with stringent quality standards to meet the growing demand for high-quality clinical manufacturing and epidemic preparedness.

Amalia will complement Batavia’s manufacturing facility and headquarters in Leiden, located about an hour’s drive away. The Leiden plant is undergoing a 22,500 square-foot expansion and, once operational, will supersede Amalia with a daily production capacity of up to 576,000 vials.

Batavia Biosciences did not respond when contacted by this publication.

