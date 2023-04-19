The $1.6 billion takes Eli Lilly’s spend to $3.7 billion and adds 200 jobs in Indiana.

Eli Lilly and Company laid out $2.1 billion in May 2022 to construct two manufacturing facilities at LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County, Indiana to expand its services for active ingredients and therapeutic modalities.

Now, the firm has announced it will invest an additional $1.6 billion at the two plants. In turn, this will add another 200 new jobs at the manufacturing sites located within the Leap Innovation Park. This brings the company’s total commitment to $3.7 billion and up to 700 new jobs.

“As Lilly prepares for future growth expected from potential new medicines to treat obesity, Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, the company anticipates further expansion of its global manufacturing footprint to ensure a sufficient supply of medicine,” a spokesperson for the firm told BioProcess Insider.

Additionally, the funding will add “extra equipment to expand capacity of medicine development.”

Academic investment

In other news, Lilly also said it will commit $15 million over the next five years to the Ivy Tech foundation to fund up to 1,000 scholarships for people who are interested in a career in pharmaceutical production.

Through the investment, the company aims to form a diverse talent pipeline for high-tech manufacturing positions. Moreover, the program will enable the students to have access to a smart manufacturing lab and preference will be provided to those who are among the first generation in their family to attend college.

The spokesperson said the investment is “not directly” linked to the talent shortages in the biopharma space but that the program will provide Waccess to industry experiences, work/study opportunities and potential job opportunities.”

“Lilly has played a critical role in shaping Indiana’s economy over the past 145-plus years, and today’s groundbreaking makes it clear – the company will be at the forefront of driving Hoosier innovation and job creation forward for generations to come,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

“As a state, we are proud to partner with Lilly in accelerating Indiana’s talent pipeline and career opportunities while leveraging the state’s manufacturing excellence to develop life-changing and life-saving solutions for people across the world.”

This is not the first time Lilly has added to the initial amount of investment it has announced. Last month, the firm decided to double its investment into a planned biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland.