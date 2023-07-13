Eli Lilly picks ABEC for single-use Ireland facility

ABEC will deliver multiple Customer Single Run (CSR) single-use systems to Eli Lilly’s manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland.

Eli Lilly announced plans to build a €400+ million ($433 million) greenfield site in Limerick, Ireland last year. The firm then magnified the investment to around $1 billion to further support its biologics ambition in the country . in March.

Now, Lilly has selected ABEC, a solutions and services for biotech manufacturing to support Basis of Design (BOD) engineering of the plant’s upstream and downstream processes. ABEC will implement its single-use technology and its large-scale CSR bioreactors will be “at the heart of the facility,” used for Lilly’s high-density culture processes.

Additionally, ABEC will be responsible for manufacturing, testing, and installing large-scale CSR GenMix systems. The GenMix systems will assist large-scale harvest and purification.

“ABEC is proud to be partnering with Lilly on this important project. We are pleased that our unique CSR products and customized, flexible approach will support Lilly’s vision for state-of-the-art manufacturing,” said Scott Pickering, CEO of ABEC.

ABEC said the customized CSR systems will enable Lilly to make use of their process and operations experience from other facilities in their network. In turn, this will support quick scale-ups, productivity, technology transfers, and compliance.

Financial details have not been disclosed but the equipment is expected to be delivered in the third quarter this year.