EnteroBiotix completes Scottish microbial facility

The mechanically complete facility in Strathclyde, Scotland will establish EnteroBiotix’s pipeline and provide end-to-end control of the supply chain, says firm.

EnteroBiotix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing microbial therapeutics, which aim to treat debilitating diseases and infections associated with the function and structure of the gut microbiome.

The mechanical completion of its purpose-built manufacturing donor-derived microbial therapeutic plant at Strathclyde Business Park, Scotland spans over 20,000 square feet and includes expansion of its corporate offices to support an increase in staff.

The expansion comes after EnteroBiotix’s $21.5 million Series A fundraising announced in September to drive its pipeline of drugs targeting the microbiome.

“We believe [the facility] is the most advanced of its kind in Europe and has been designed to comply with key regulatory standards for advanced biologics production, which enables us to manufacture our lead asset [EBX-101] in sufficient quantities to meet our own clinical development programs, but also serve as a platform to manufacture other products developed by other microbiome innovators,” James McIlroy CEO at EnteroBiotix told BioProcess Insider.

According to McIlroy the facility “also allows us to partner our lead asset in different disease indications with strategic partners.”

Higher headcount

EnteroBiotix currently has around 30 members of staff and anticipates growing its headcount to around 50 employees within the first half of 2022. To support the increased headcount, the firm plans to increase its lab, office, and warehouse space.

McIlroy said the firm is hopeful that the expansion of its footprint in Strathclyde will attract more people “through creating a microbiome Center of Excellence in the central valley of Scotland,” and and building “a compelling value proposition for future employees.”

The facility, of which no specific financial details have been disclosed, took 10 months to complete with McIlroy noting COVID-19 as a challenge due to material shortages and employees needing to self-isolate.

“The team were very, very motivated to complete [construction] on time [and] I am actually really proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short period of time for a relatively small company.”