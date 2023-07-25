Excellos opens cell therapy plant in San Diego

CDMO Excellos has opened it’s a cell therapy production facility in San Diego, US, to support pre-clinical and commercial manufacturing of CGTs.

Cell therapy contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Excellos launched in January 2022 with the San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) at its foundation and $15 million of funding in hand.

The firm already has an operational cGMP manufacturing facility for Advanced Therapies and said at the time of launch the funding would support construction of at least four additional clean rooms.

Now, Excellos has announced it has opened its cell therapy manufacturing facility in San Diego, which includes five clean-room suites that have the ability to support pre-clinical through to commercial production of cell and gene therapies (CGTs).

“Cell therapies are the future, and with thousands of clinical trials going on right now, the future is arriving fast,” said Excellos CEO David Wellis.

According to the CDMO, it is the first Life Sciences company located in the downtown San Diego area. Moreover, the recently opened facility is currently being pre-booked by clients for immediate availability.

360 tech

Excellos’ 360 technology works by characterizing immune cells and platform services to starting materials and the production of intermediates and partner’s cells.

It is built on the foundations of the SDBB and according to CSO Robert Tressler, “it goes beyond typical cell screening, so we can identify the key characteristics that will determine the cell’s effectiveness in combatting disease.” In turn, this can reduce treatment costs and improve clinical results.