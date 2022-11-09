Envirotainer says it has invested heavily to expand capacity and surpass a billion doses per year to meet future demand for temperature-controlled shipping at its Stockholm, Sweden plant.

Envirotainer, a cold chain solution provider for the shipment of pharmaceuticals, has not disclosed specifical financial details of the expansion but said it has “invested heavily” at its production site in Rosersberg, north of Stockholm to up capacity to meet future need for temperature-controlled shipping.

The company says the decision to expand has been driven by the increasingly high demand for secure, temperature-controlled units to move medicines globally. Furthermore, Envirotainer says that the business will add annual shipping capacity of 200 million more doses this year alone and that by the end of 2022, it will be able to ship over one billion vials per year.

The firm claims that in terms of output, the site is the largest in the world, and that it can construct more units each year than any other that exists. Additionally, the Roserberg site has been designed to enable further expansion in the future if and when it is required.

“The demand for our services has been sky-high since the start of the pandemic. The need to safely transport pharmaceuticals while minimising wasted space in precious air cargo has increased dramatically,” Sofie Nordhamren, head of quality control and production manager at Envirotainer said.

“The added capacity will help our customers be more efficient, sustainable, and reduce the likelihood of a temperature deviation to virtually zero. This nearly eliminates the likelihood of valuable product loss.”

100 countries

According to Envirotainer, the company has over 2,000 pharmaceutical trade lanes that operate in more than 100 countries and 300 airports.

The expansion and the company’s services will support pharma companies to meet strict requirements in the pharmaceutical air freight space. The firm also said that it includes models like RAP, RLP, and Releye, which it dubs as the “largest and most advanced of their type on the market.”

“I’m immensely proud of the team’s outstanding efforts and happy to be stepping up production,” said Bernt Anderberg, chief technology and supply chain officer.