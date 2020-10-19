Thermo Fisher will add two filling lines in Singapore to support growing demand for sterile injectables.

The $130 million facility will be established with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and operated by Thermo Fisher.

“Thermo Fisher will be building out and operating a new facility that will serve as a new regional steriles manufacturing site for our customers and, in addition, will provide priority access to the Singapore government during future health emergencies,” a Thermo Fisher company spokesperson told this publication.

“The site will help meet the growing demand for steriles – both globally and especially in the region and will deliver an important capability to help our customers operate with speed, efficiency, and agility.”

The facility will initially include a high-speed sterile line approved for live virus filling – the first such large scale capability in Singapore – followed by an additional line for standard fill/finish. Furthermore, the plant will have cleanroom capacity, labs, warehousing and offices to support production.

“We are not constructing a brand new production shell, but we will convert an existing building into a steriles operation that will expand Thermo Fisher’s footprint in Singapore,” the company said.

According to the firm, the facility could manufacture up to 30 million sterile doses per month and employ more than 300 people, once operational in 2022.