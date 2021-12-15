Fujifilm to build $300m plant in Texas

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) will increase its advanced therapy and vaccine production capacity by constructing a $300 million facility in Texas.

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) FDB will expand its single-use manufacturing campus in College Station, Texas by adding a production facility that will double the firm’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the US.

“As the need for advanced therapies development and manufacturing capacity grows, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines,” said Gerry Farrell, COO of FDB, Texas.

The $300 million investment for construction of the facility is part of an $850 million global capital investment package announced by FDB in June 2021, which aims to expand its manufacturing capabilities to provide better support for its current and future customers.

The expansion will see FDB add 138,000 square feet to its existing campus and will include multiple 500 L and 2,000 L bioreactors, as well as associated purification equipment for single-use technology.

150 jobs

The expansion is also supported by a $1.5 million Texas Enterprise Fund Award, which will create approximately 150 jobs, including operations and manufacturing roles.

“[FDB’s] expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

“The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FDB for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field.”

The facility is anticipated to be operational by 2024 and according to the company, its Texas site is the largest single-use CDMO production campus located in North America.