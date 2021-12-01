Global microbial capacity to reach 575kL by 2025

Microbial manufacturing capacity will see steady growth over the next few years as molecular pipelines become more heterogenous, say experts.

According to biotechnology group BDO’s Fall 2021 bioTRAK report covering the supply and demand of manufacturing capacity for recombinant biopharmaceuticals, current microbial manufacturing capacity totals more than 500kL.

There are over 90 companies actively producing products for the global marketplace from 112 manufacturing plants, Dawn Ecker, managing director, bioTRAK Database Services told us. And “looking forward to 2025, microbial capacity will expand to just over 575kL with more than 10 companies installing capacity in the next several years.”

Swiss contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza is one of the firms investing, having announced it is upping microbial development laboratories at its Visp, Switzerland site by 50% earlier this month.

“I have seen that steadily over the past few years there is a lot of demand for this market and as part of that there are new therapies that are coming to the market,” Shiva Khalafpour, vice president, head of Microbial Business Unit, Lonza told BioProcess Insider.

“This growth in the molecule numbers that use microbial expression systems is because of the heterogeneity of the whole pipeline of molecules in biotechnology – it’s becoming heterogeneous.”

Khalafpour said while monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) which “are typically expressed in mammalian systems are probably still the dominant class [there is] definitely a big rise in the number of the smaller type of molecules, [which] are better suited for microbial systems and they tend to be able to get into the cells much, much easier.”

She continued: “Microbial systems are very versatile. We have our own expression systems that use a toolbox of hosts and genetic elements that would be able to create a robust strain which produces the right quality and high yields.”

Mammalian

While microbial is increasing, it still pales in significance with demand for mammalian capabilities.

According to the BDO report, the growth of mammalian capabilities is “highly active and dynamic – with significant growth forecast by 2025.” As such, global mammalian capacity is expected to reach 7,500kL.

“The current mammalian manufacturing landscape for recombinant products consists of over 5,000 kL of capacity, with nearly 140 companies actively manufacturing products for the US/EU (global) marketplace,” Ecker told us. “Within these companies, there are nearly 220 individual manufacturing facilities.”

A vast amount of capital expenditure has been invested by different companies to up mammalian manufacturing capacity.

CDMO Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies broke ground on a $1.8 billion 160,000 L mammalian plant in Holly Springs, North Carolina in October.

Meanwhile, Lonza invested $935 million to expand its mammalian manufacturing facilities in Visp, Switzerland and Portsmouth, US in May as well as increasing its capabilities in Singapore in October.