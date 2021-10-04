In brief: Moderna to invest in R&D headquarters

Moderna will build a science center in Cambridge, Massachusetts to support and advance its pipeline of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) firm Moderna will construct a purpose-built space to support the company’s research and development efforts. The site will be known as the Moderna Science Center, located at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge.

“We have been located in Massachusetts since our founding more than 10 years ago and are proud to be based here. As we advance our mRNA platform and science, our new science center will integrate digital-first scientific research and development labs along with space for innovation and co-creation with our people and our partners around the world,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO at Moderna.

The firm claims that the 462,000 square-foot site will be designed to be the most sustainable commercial lab building in Cambridge. The plant will include space for research and development, as well as integrating scientific and non-scientific spaces to drive collaboration and innovation.

The building will include ultra-efficient systems, acoustical and light pollution mitigation measures to achieve being environmentally stable. Construction is already underway and Moderna anticipates beginning a phased move-in process in 2023.

Currently, Moderna has 37 programs in development, including 22 in ongoing clinical studies.

